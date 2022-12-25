Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

