Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,634,000 after purchasing an additional 403,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,039,000 after purchasing an additional 649,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after purchasing an additional 131,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.89 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

