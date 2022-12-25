Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3,708.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $107.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

