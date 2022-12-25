Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GLW opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.