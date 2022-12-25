Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Tops $7.13 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Kava has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $252.11 million and $7.13 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00004182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 358,718,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,713,824 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

