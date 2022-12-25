Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $65.58 million and approximately $569,020.66 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $865.90 or 0.05143217 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00498778 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.45 or 0.29552833 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
