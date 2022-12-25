Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB opened at $137.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average is $128.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

