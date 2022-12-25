Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 1,786 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,510. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

