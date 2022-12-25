Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planning Center Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,051,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,324,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after buying an additional 278,751 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 590,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 134,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 282,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 50,434 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,227. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

