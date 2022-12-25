Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $11.52 Million Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 61,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.72. 1,249,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,196. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

