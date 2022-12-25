Komodo Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $25.20 million and approximately $566,229.38 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00237237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00076608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054158 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,279,635 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

