Konnect (KCT) Price Hits $0.0546 on Major Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $23,684.94 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Konnect Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

