KonPay (KON) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $105.92 Million

KonPay (KON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KonPay has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

