KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KRKKF opened at $48.75 on Thursday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $59.50.
