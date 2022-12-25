Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 209 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.56.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.