Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average of $194.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.