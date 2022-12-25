Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys 1,674 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

IBM stock opened at $141.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.