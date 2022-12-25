Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,864 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $85.65 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

