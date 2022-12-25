Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of CLX opened at $144.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

