Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,782,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

