Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE KMB opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average is $128.36.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

