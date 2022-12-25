Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.10. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

