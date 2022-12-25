Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA opened at $85.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a PE ratio of 214.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

