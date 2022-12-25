Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 218.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $552.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $507.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

