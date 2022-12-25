Lion Street Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JIGB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,762 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $54.91.

