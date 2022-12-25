Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 2,817 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

About Whirlpool



Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

