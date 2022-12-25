Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 76.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 6.0% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.5 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Profile



Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

