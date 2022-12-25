Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 225.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,762 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JIGB opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $54.91.

