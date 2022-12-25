Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,822,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67.

