Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 601 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

