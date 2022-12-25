Liquity Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $53.09 million and $449,368.55 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003516 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,694,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

