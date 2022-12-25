Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $186.65 million and approximately $838,181.23 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00006100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 182,164,385 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

