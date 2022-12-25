Lisk Trading Up 3.8% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $104.70 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00004428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00026476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002549 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004921 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000901 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

