Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $533.51

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $533.51 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,123,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,084,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00305312 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $93.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
