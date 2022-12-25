Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $620.32

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $620.32 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 33% higher against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,151,169 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,084,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00305312 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $93.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
