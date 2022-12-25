Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $483.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.75 and its 200-day moving average is $437.17. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $347.00 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

