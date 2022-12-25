Loom Network (LOOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $57.29 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $57.29 million and approximately $24.16 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

