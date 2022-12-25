Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MGA opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Magna International had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Magna International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Magna International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.