Magnolia Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,586 shares during the period. RE/MAX accounts for 6.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 11.40% of RE/MAX worth $41,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $340.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,786.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,301,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,685,943.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,786.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,301,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,685,943.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $874,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,279,158 shares in the company, valued at $44,306,831.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 136,917 shares of company stock worth $2,553,903. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMAX. Jonestrading decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
