Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $62.58 million and approximately $65,423.81 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00001811 USD and is down -26.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $357,802.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

