Maiar DEX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90,009.67 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $62.05 million and $90,009.67 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00001811 USD and is down -26.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $357,802.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

