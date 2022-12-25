MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Capitalization Achieves $60.36 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $60.36 million and $536.81 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

