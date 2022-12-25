Manifold Finance (FOLD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $179,323.45

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $12.43 or 0.00073829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $179,323.45 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

