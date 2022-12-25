Manifold Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $189,563.04 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $12.38 or 0.00073722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

