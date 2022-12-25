MARBLEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $853,413.16 (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00006935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $42.07 million and approximately $853,413.16 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $885.76 or 0.05278114 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00498726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.97 or 0.29549776 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.17971944 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $864,807.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

