Masco (NYSE:MAS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.07.

MAS stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. Masco has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

