MELD (MELD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.53 Million

MELD (MELD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, MELD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $52.08 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $886.37 or 0.05265272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498962 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.84 or 0.29563719 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,862,027,029 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01852379 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,388,604.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

