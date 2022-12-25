Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lifted by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

MRK opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.