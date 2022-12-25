National Bankshares Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$75.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$88.63 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$81.65.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$66.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.99. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.62%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.