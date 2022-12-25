National Bankshares Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$42.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LB opened at C$32.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.62.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$257.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2399995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.98%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.